Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $245.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $249.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

