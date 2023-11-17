Artis REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT Company Profile
