Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 16,600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $88,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $394,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 729,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,337,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

