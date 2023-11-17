Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 194,918 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,918 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Shopify worth $174,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

