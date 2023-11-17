Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $102,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.