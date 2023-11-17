Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 229,398 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,398 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.24% of iRhythm Technologies worth $167,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,402,000 after buying an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

