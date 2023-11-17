Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 30,197 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $85,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.70 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

