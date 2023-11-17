Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 62,734 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.51% of Fabrinet worth $118,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $168.29 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
