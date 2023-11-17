Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 78,027 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,669,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,027 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $127,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $96.45 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

