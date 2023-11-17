Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $125,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 163.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Shares of COO opened at $340.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.43. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.45 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

