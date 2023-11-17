Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.19% of Workiva worth $119,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Workiva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

WK opened at $91.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

