Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,535 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158,762 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 15,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 75,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

