Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $110,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $120.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

