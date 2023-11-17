Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of TransDigm Group worth $158,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $986.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $867.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $854.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $598.00 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $37,340,540. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

