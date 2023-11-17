Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $118.36 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.51% of Fabrinet worth $118,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $168.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

