Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $121.34 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,515 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $121,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

