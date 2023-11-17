Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $122.96 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575,881 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.22% of Envista worth $122,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 585.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $367,110. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.