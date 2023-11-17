Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $132.33 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.82% of Glaukos worth $132,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.20. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

