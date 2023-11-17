Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $135.38 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $135,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,590.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 513,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,284,000 after acquiring an additional 483,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.4 %

MKTX opened at $226.70 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.65.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

