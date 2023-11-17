Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $167.20 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,398 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.24% of iRhythm Technologies worth $167,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
