Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $181.24 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $181,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $245.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $249.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

