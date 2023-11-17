Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $98.33 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 88,301 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCL opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

