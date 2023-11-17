Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.86% of Pool worth $126,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $347.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.69. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

