Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,862 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.80% of Saia worth $163,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth $301,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Saia stock opened at $411.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

