Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of CrowdStrike worth $164,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $210.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.