Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,074 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of MSCI worth $167,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $524.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.57. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

