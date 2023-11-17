Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,626,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $402,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

