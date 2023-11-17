Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $110,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

EOG opened at $120.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.