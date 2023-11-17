Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,862 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.80% of Saia worth $163,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.12.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $411.70 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

