Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544,822 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 83,438 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.89% of Veracyte worth $90,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 74.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after buying an additional 978,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 380.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 530,310 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

