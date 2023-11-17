Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 11,184 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Marriott International worth $174,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

