Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 126,861 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,861 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vontier were worth $93,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vontier by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vontier by 40.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE VNT opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

