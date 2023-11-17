Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 185,460 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,460 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.53% of Imperial Oil worth $159,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,041,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $232,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 70.8% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 24,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,880,000 after purchasing an additional 105,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

IMO opened at $55.53 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

