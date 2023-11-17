Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 3,530 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $125,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $340.57 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.45 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

