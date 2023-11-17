Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 37,826 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,826 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $88,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

BL opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

