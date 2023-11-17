Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 43,801 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,801 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.94% of Liberty Global worth $145,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $292,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Stock Down 1.7 %
LBTYK opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.