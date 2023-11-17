Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 43,801 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,801 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.94% of Liberty Global worth $145,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $292,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.7 %

LBTYK opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,074 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.