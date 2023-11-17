Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 81,074 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,074 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.45% of MSCI worth $167,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in MSCI by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI stock opened at $524.27 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.57.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

