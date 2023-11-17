Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 88,301 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 88,301 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

ORCL stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

