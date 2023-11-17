Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,417 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.67% of Valmont Industries worth $163,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,042,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $211.09 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

