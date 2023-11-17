Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,393 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

