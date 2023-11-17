AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTSW opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $59,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 148.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 276,837 shares in the last quarter.

