AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

AZN opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.