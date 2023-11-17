AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

