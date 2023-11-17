ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Buys C$373,000.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,100 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00.

ACO.X stock opened at C$38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.49. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACO.X. CIBC decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.86.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

