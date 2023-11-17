Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.