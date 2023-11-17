Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ATLC opened at $30.84 on Monday. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

