AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.36.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$18.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$30.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.84. The company has a market cap of C$434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.66.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

