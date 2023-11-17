AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACQ
AutoCanada Stock Performance
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.