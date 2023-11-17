Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.09 and a 200-day moving average of $232.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

