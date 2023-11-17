Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of AWX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
