AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of AvalonBay Communities worth $273,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

